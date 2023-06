Vancouver to Estevan: One couple trades west coast life for the Prairies and shares their experience

News

Duration 2:15

It was January of last year that a Vancouver couple decided to make the move to Estevan, Sask. The wife is a family doctor, the husband is a software designer but it's what Gordon More does in his personal time that's getting attention. He shared with us why he's making videos to promote small town Saskatchewan.