The Bay du Nord oil project has been postponed

Shock and disappointment. The oil and gas sector is reeling after Equinor announces a three-year delay in their Bay du Nord project. CBC's Ryan Cooke has been following the developing story, and joins us in studio to break it all down. Following this we speak with Daren King, executive director of Trades N.L., about the delay and how it'll affect tradespeople in this province.