#TheMoment N.S. bakery donated meals to honour late daughter

Lindsay and Charbel Moussi, who own White Sails Bakery in Tantallon N.S., have donated more than 200 meals to evacuees displaced by the wildfires. They were inspired by their four-year-old daughter, Kennedy, who died suddenly in October 2022, and who they say loved baking and helping people.