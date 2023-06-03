Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
BC's Music Show54:00BC's Music Show with guest host Paolo Pietropaolo

BC's Music Show with guest host Paolo Pietropaolo

  • 2 days
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

There's a ton of music and stories packed into this one hour with guest host Paolo Pietropaolo. Hear Spiritual Warriors leader Leroy Joe explain why he loves to sing in the language of his Stʼatʼimc people. Listen to a 100th birthday tribute to composer Phil Nimmons. Find out how Rumba Calzada recorded a synthpop version of M's hit Pop Muzik, and what goes into making a "Bowen banger."

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:31

Helicopters dump water on wildfire in Bedford, N.S.

CBC News Nova Scotia

24 hours ago
Duration 1:20

Why is the wildfire near Halifax hard to contain?

CBC News Nova Scotia

1 day ago
Duration 0:56

Dashcam video shows flames, smoke surrounding drivers on N.S. road

News

2 days ago
Duration 0:25

Visuals of homes destroyed by wildfire in Upper Tantallon, N.S.

CBC News Nova Scotia

3 days ago
Duration 1:24

Family on camping trip witnessed drowning of 12-year-old boy, father says

CBC News Manitoba

3 days ago

now