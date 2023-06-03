BC's Music Show with guest host Paolo Pietropaolo

Duration 54:00

There's a ton of music and stories packed into this one hour with guest host Paolo Pietropaolo. Hear Spiritual Warriors leader Leroy Joe explain why he loves to sing in the language of his Stʼatʼimc people. Listen to a 100th birthday tribute to composer Phil Nimmons. Find out how Rumba Calzada recorded a synthpop version of M's hit Pop Muzik, and what goes into making a "Bowen banger."