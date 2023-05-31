Content
Daybreak Montreal10:08“Les Faubourgs" aims to create a cultral hub in the east-end of Ville-Marie

  • 16 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 10:08

“Les Faubourgs" will be located on Ontario Street East, starting at St-Hubert, and will run to the eastern limit of the borough. Martin Vinette is the director of the Voies Culturelles des Faubourgs. He speaks to Daybreak host Sean Henry about the project.

