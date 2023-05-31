Content
Quebec AM13:58My own worst enemy: David vs. Goliath

My own worst enemy: David vs. Goliath

  • 13 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 13:58

Haunted by three unfinished films, Quebec City's David B. Ricard takes a deep, uncomfortable look at his relationship with creative failures through encounters with past collaborators. He tells Quebec AM host Julia Caron what it was like to confront his demons, reaching out to people he hadn't spoken to in over a decade, and why silent film influenced his unconventional documentary..

