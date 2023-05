Helicopters dump water on wildfire in Bedford, N.S.

Parts of Bedford, N.S., were evacuated Tuesday evening after a new wildfire broke out near Farmers Dairy Lane. Helicopters could be seen from Hammonds Plains Road and Gary Martin Drive dumping water on the wildfire, which is roughly 6 kilometres away from another evacuation zone related to the separate Tantallon area wildfire.