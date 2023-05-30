Study finds providing prescribed medication for free could save the Canadian health-care system money

Researchers have found that providing patients with prescribed medications free of charge ... could bring huge savings to the health-care system. The study tracked more than 700 patients who were not able to regularly take their medications because of the high cost. Researchers provided half of them with free prescriptions for three years and found it saved the health-care system around $1,488 per patient per year by helping to prevent costs such as unexpected hospital trips and snowball health effects.