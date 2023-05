N.S. wildfire evacuee finds shelter with her pomeranian

Duration 1:17

Wildfire evacuee Jean Barbour and her 14-year-old pomeranian, Trudy, chose to stay at the overnight shelter staged at the Canada Games Centre in Halifax. But Trudy barked all night. Not wanting to disrupt other people at the shelter, Barbour chose to sleep in her car with Trudy the following night. "We snuggled together and made it through," she says.