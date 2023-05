Here are the final moments of the Alberta election night in 5 minutes

News

Duration 4:59

'It is time to put partisanship, division, and personal and political attacks in the rearview mirror,' Danielle Smith said as she celebrated her Alberta election win on Monday. The provincial election is over, the UCP leader said - but she signalled she's ready for her next fight against 'soon-to-be announced Ottawa policies that would significantly harm our provincial economy.'