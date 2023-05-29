What do tenants and landlords need to know ahead of Moving Day? | CBC.ca Loaded
Let’s Go9:22What do tenants and landlords need to know ahead of Moving Day?
What do tenants and landlords need to know ahead of Moving Day?
2 days ago
Radio
Duration 9:22
It’s almost one month before many leases in Quebec end, typically on July 1st. Arnold Benett is a housing expert and director of the Housing Hotline, a service for landlords and tenants. He tells us more about what tenants and landlords need to know before Moving Day.