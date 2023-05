Students and apprentices go head to head in Winnipeg for skills competition

Duration 2:23

Over 500 students and apprentices from across Canada descended on the RBC Convention Centre this week to go head to head in 45 skilled trade and technology competitions. The Skills Canada National Competition offered tradespeople a chance to show their skills in everything from electrical, plumbing, and brick laying to and hairstyling and baking. About 12,000 student visitors came out to learn about what their future could look like with a career in the trades.