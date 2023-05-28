Singer-songwriter Edwin Raphael on creating a safe space through music | CBC.ca Loaded
Singer-songwriter Edwin Raphael on creating a safe space through music
14 hours ago
Montreal singer-songwriter Edwin Raphael tells us about his sophomore album, Warm Terracotta. The indie folk musician tells us about what it was like to create his new album of serene, introspective music -- and why the tracks help him feel at home, wherever he is in the world.