Find out about the value of 'Suoni' and what is a 'bro-dude'

Duration 54:00

"Challenging, revolutionary good times "; that's how Kiva Tanya-Stimac, the co-founder of Suoni Per Il Popolo Festival, describes the spirit of the 3 week-long event of concerts and activities in June. For the past 23 years, Suoni is a celebration of DIY culture -- a space for experimental music, emerging, legendary, local and international artists and a wide range of festival goers. Kiva is joined by 2 of the new generation of Suoni programmers, Alex Apostolidis and Tyrin Kelly.