Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
The Bridge54:00Find out about the value of 'Suoni' and what is a 'bro-dude'

Find out about the value of 'Suoni' and what is a 'bro-dude'

  • 20 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 54:00

"Challenging, revolutionary good times "; that's how Kiva Tanya-Stimac, the co-founder of Suoni Per Il Popolo Festival, describes the spirit of the 3 week-long event of concerts and activities in June. For the past 23 years, Suoni is a celebration of DIY culture -- a space for experimental music, emerging, legendary, local and international artists and a wide range of festival goers. Kiva is joined by 2 of the new generation of Suoni programmers, Alex Apostolidis and Tyrin Kelly.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 3:28

Orgy of snakes gets knotty in annual spring emergence in Manitoba

CBC News Manitoba

13 hours ago
Duration 1:55

Body of missing Ontario toddler found on daycare grounds

The National

23 hours ago
Duration 0:56

Aggressive killer whales damage boat off coast of southern Spain

CBC News

1 day ago
Duration 0:27

Passenger opens door of South Korean airplane midair

News

1 day ago
Duration 2:28

Teacher posts plea for help from violence in the classroom

The National

2 days ago

now