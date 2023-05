U.S. economic strength, new incentives put Canada at disadvantage in Stellantis negotiations, professor says

Duration 4:03

Two weeks of negotiations between the federal and provincial governments and Stellantis have failed to produce a new deal for the NextStar EV battery plant in Windsor, Ont. Ian Lee, an associate professor at Carleton University's Sprott School of Business, says the economic might of the U.S., coupled with the incentives offered in recent legislation, make it extremely challenging for Canada to compete.