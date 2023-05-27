Content
Montreal playwright tackles intergenerational trauma in new play

  • 14 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 10:22

A family drama about the bond-- and the intergenerational culture clashes -- between a Taiwanese-Canadian woman and her grandmother is coming to the Fringe Festival. We'll hear about the production, Leila Roils the Seas, from the writer and director, Lily Chang.

now