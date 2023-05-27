Montreal playwright tackles intergenerational trauma in new play | CBC.ca Loaded
All in a Weekend10:22Montreal playwright tackles intergenerational trauma in new play
Montreal playwright tackles intergenerational trauma in new play
14 hours ago
Radio
Duration 10:22
A family drama about the bond-- and the intergenerational culture clashes -- between a Taiwanese-Canadian woman and her grandmother is coming to the Fringe Festival. We'll hear about the production, Leila Roils the Seas, from the writer and director, Lily Chang.