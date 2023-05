Unearthing lost gravestones of freedom seekers who fled slavery

Researchers in St. Catharines, Ont., are working to unearth the lost gravestones of people who fled slavery in the U.S. 100 years ago. CBC’s Nick Purdon visits the project site and learns that keeping the stories of freedom seekers alive is more than just preserving history — for some, it’s deeply personal.