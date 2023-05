Winnipeg-born basketball player returns home to play in Sea Bears' inaugural season

Duration 3:10

Chad Posthumus is excited to be back in his hometown to play pro basketball. The 6-11 forward played college ball in the U.S. before short stints with the NBA’s Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder. Posthumus recently sat down with Marjorie Dowhos ahead of the Winnipeg Sea Bears' debut in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.