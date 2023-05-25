Content
Hygienists are offering free dental clinic for low-income adults

Hygienists are offering free dental clinic for low-income adults

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 9:43

Going to the dentist can feel like pulling teeth. But it's important for general health. Still many Canadians who do not have insurance find themselves facing a tough decision: the cost versus their health. But a group of hygienists in the west trying to help out. This weekend they will be offering a free dental clinic for low-income adults. That happens at a l’Ecole secondaire du Chêne Bleu in Pincourt. Joy Maderazo is the organizer of the clinic. She’s also a mobile hygienist who will be offering her services at the event. She joins us on Let's Go

