The best podcasts of 2023...so far

  • 4 days
  • Radio
  • Duration 53:26

This week on Podcast Playlist: The best podcasts of 2023, so far. When Kim Barker was in high school, there was a murder in her town that was never solved. Nearly 40 years later, she travels back to her hometown to look for answers in The Coldest Case in Laramie. Then, did you know that in Japan there are companies that can legally help you disappear? They’re called "yonige," or night movers. We’ll hear more about them on The Evaporated: Gone With The Gods. Plus, buying knockoffs isn’t tacky anymore…at least according to Tik Tok. We’ll get a primer on dupe culture on Vibe Check. All that and more, this week on Podcast Playlist. Featuring: The Coldest Case In Laramie, The Evaporated: Gone With The Gods, The Turning: Room of Mirrors, Vibe Check, Let's Not Be Kidding For links and more info on all these shows, head to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.

