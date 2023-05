Outward calm of India-controlled Kashmir hides a simmering anger

As India hosts a G20 summit on tourism in Kashmir, the country is keen to project an image of stability and peace in the part of the region it controls. But on the ground, CBC's India correspondent Salima Shivji hears a simmering anger from Kashmiris unable to speak openly, fearing retribution from security services.