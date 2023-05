Michael J. Fox emerges from the darkness of Parkinson’s

Duration 23:11



Michael J. Fox is proud to be the face of Parkison’s, but it hasn’t always been that way. The actor-turned-activist met in New York with CBC’s Harry Forestell, who is also living with Parkinson’s, to talk about learning to accept the disease and opening up about his fight in the new documentary, STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie.