Quebec Senator wants to see mandatory labels on alcohol bottles and cans

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 9:11

Quebec Senator Patrick Brazeau wants to see warning labels on alcohol. For decades, the substance has been classified as a group 1 carcinogen..but information regarding the health affects of alcohol are not required on bottles or cans. Brazeau's bill is at second reading...then it would go to committee hearings. He joins us now from Ottawa.. to talk more about what he is hoping to see.

