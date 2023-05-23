Young singers from Uashat mak Mani-Utenam reconnect with their language and culture

The saying goes that language is a road map for culture – and for many Indigenous communities in our province, the desire to reclaim their native tongue is stronger than ever. Especially for younger people. We’ll hear from a group of singers from Uashat mak Mani-Utenam who are learning to speak the Innu language through song.