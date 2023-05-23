Why these 3 teens want their peers to take a survey about living in Waterloo region

Radio

Duration 9:31

Young people in Waterloo region are being asked to share their thoughts and feelings about themselves and this community. Kian Mirzaei, Haniya Nazir and Julnar Aizouki talk about their own experiences in Waterloo region and why they want their peers to take part in the Children and Youth Planning Table survey.