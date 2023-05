Building a dream car, one brick at at time

Ferrari designers lent their expertise in the construction of a full-scale LEGO model of the Ferrari Monza SP1, replicating the luxury vehicle's design. The build took 339 days and used 383,610 LEGO bricks, weighing in at 1.34 tonnes. It's currently on display at Legoland in Billund, Denmark.