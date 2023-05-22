LGBTQ advocates say a review of a New Brunswick school policy could put students at risk | Capsule Edition

Duration 21:42

On this episode, advocates in New Brunswick are concerned protections for LGBTQ students could be rolled back - because of complaints about a school policy. Also, some Cuban-Canadians opposed to the Cuban regime say they are facing harassment through YouTube. Plus, the CBC's Eli Glasner takes onto the set of a new CBC show - that is shining a light on Canada's foster homes.