LGBTQ advocates say a review of a New Brunswick school policy could put students at risk | Capsule Edition

21:42LGBTQ advocates say a review of a New Brunswick school policy could put students at risk | Capsule Edition

  • 1 day ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 21:42

On this episode, advocates in New Brunswick are concerned protections for LGBTQ students could be rolled back - because of complaints about a school policy. Also, some Cuban-Canadians opposed to the Cuban regime say they are facing harassment through YouTube. Plus, the CBC's Eli Glasner takes onto the set of a new CBC show - that is shining a light on Canada's foster homes.

