Canada's Andre De Grasse captures 2nd place in 200m at USATF Bermuda Grand Prix

Sports

Duration 3:55

Olympic champion Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont., finishes second in the men's 200-metre final with a time of 20.28 at a World Athletics Continental Tour event in Devonshire, Bermuda. American Elijah Morrow wins the race with a time of 20.11.