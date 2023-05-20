Arctistic's music is good for the soul...Inuit throat-singing and metal to boot!

Nicolas Pirti-Duplessis - frontperson of the band Arctistic - says that Inuit throat-singing and metal music are basically the same genre...as he put it, "they marry so well!" A fresh blend of traditional and contemporary is on offer on his new album, ARNINIQ. With songs in Inuktituk and English, there are stories specific to place, like his northern village in Nunavik, and others meant for all of us...regardless of the latitude.