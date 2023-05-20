EButterfly platform, co-created in Montreal, tracks and identifies butterflies,

Radio

Duration 10:35

A butterfly tracking platform, the first of its kind, just launched globally. Co-created in Montreal, it not only collects information but makes that information accessible to everyone. We speak with the co-founder of E-Butterfly, Montreal Insectarium director Maxim Larrivée, about how to use the platform and how the information can be used.