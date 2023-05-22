Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Sickboy1:08:37Tumor, Laughter, and Everything After: Stage-III Acute Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Tumor, Laughter, and Everything After: Stage-III Acute Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

  • 49 minutes ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 1:08:37

This week the guest is none other than Daniel Stolfi, a multi-talented Canadian Comedy Award-winning actor, comedian, writer, and cancer survivor. When Daniel received a cancer diagnosis at the ripe age of twenty-five, he didn't let it dampen his sense of humor. Instead, he found comedy in the most unexpected places, even in the midst of his cancer journey. He turned his experiences into a hilarious one-person show called "Cancer Can't Dance Like This." The show had audiences rolling in the aisles and raised over $100,000 for health-related charities. Join in as the gang dive into the side-splitting journey of finding humor in the face of cancer, the challenges young adults face, and the evolution of Daniel's hilarious solo show and memoir. Get ready to laugh, be inspired, and keep it gangster, always! Join the post-episode conversation over on Discord! https://discord.gg/expeUDN

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:47

Joe Veleno stomps Nino Niederreiter with skate in Canada's loss to Swiss

Hockey

1 day ago
Duration 2:23

Extremely active fires threaten Fox Creek, Alta.

CBC News

1 day ago
Duration 1:28

#TheMoment a cyclist T-boned a bear

The National

3 days ago
Duration 1:57

Sustainable packaging contains harmful chemicals: study

The National

2 months ago
Duration 1:29

‘I decided to record on my phone what happened because the intensity of this war, the horror of it, was incredible’ | Mariupol: The People’s Story

The Passionate Eye

6 months ago

now