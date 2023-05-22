Tumor, Laughter, and Everything After: Stage-III Acute Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Radio

Duration 1:08:37

This week the guest is none other than Daniel Stolfi, a multi-talented Canadian Comedy Award-winning actor, comedian, writer, and cancer survivor. When Daniel received a cancer diagnosis at the ripe age of twenty-five, he didn't let it dampen his sense of humor. Instead, he found comedy in the most unexpected places, even in the midst of his cancer journey. He turned his experiences into a hilarious one-person show called "Cancer Can't Dance Like This." The show had audiences rolling in the aisles and raised over $100,000 for health-related charities. Join in as the gang dive into the side-splitting journey of finding humor in the face of cancer, the challenges young adults face, and the evolution of Daniel's hilarious solo show and memoir. Get ready to laugh, be inspired, and keep it gangster, always! Join the post-episode conversation over on Discord! https://discord.gg/expeUDN