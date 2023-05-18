Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Up North6:50Paravolley athlete from Thunder Bay medals at Paralympic qualifier

Paravolley athlete from Thunder Bay medals at Paralympic qualifier

  • 2 days ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 6:50

Northern Ontario’s only competitive paravolley athlete just brought home a medal from a paralympic qualifier. We’ll hear more from Bryce Foster about how the competition in Edmonton went, and what comes next for the men's national sitting volleyball team.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 0:57

Traveller says flight alternative offered by WestJet is 'absurd'

News

1 day ago
Duration 0:45

Full view of Titanic wreckage available in historic 3D scan

CBC News

2 days ago
Duration 1:23

White 'spirit moose' captured on camera in northern Ontario

News

2 days ago
Duration 2:21

3D scan of Titanic reveals never-before-seen details

CBC News

2 days ago
Duration 0:17

Moncton man attacked by Canada goose on riverfront trail

News

2 days ago

now