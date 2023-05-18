Paravolley athlete from Thunder Bay medals at Paralympic qualifier | CBC.ca Loaded
Up North6:50Paravolley athlete from Thunder Bay medals at Paralympic qualifier
Paravolley athlete from Thunder Bay medals at Paralympic qualifier
2 days ago
Radio
Duration 6:50
Northern Ontario’s only competitive paravolley athlete just brought home a medal from a paralympic qualifier. We’ll hear more from Bryce Foster about how the competition in Edmonton went, and what comes next for the men's national sitting volleyball team.