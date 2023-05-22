FLASHBACK: Eric Eddings and Brittany Luse of For Colored Nerds talk about the industry and share their favourite podcasts

Duration 1:13:47

This week we're sharing one of our favourite episodes from April 2022. The podcast For Colored Nerds is a pop culture conversation that dives a little deeper. It's hosted by best friends and culture critics Brittany Luse and Eric Eddings. Each week they dive into what's going on in the zeitgeist, and peel back the layers of Black culture that are rarely discussed in mixed company. From Janet Jackson's new documentary, to the Sex in the City reboot, to impostor syndrome, to what everyone is talking about on TikTok — These are just a few of the subjects they've unpacked since rebooting their show back in November 2021. Brittany and Eric join us on this episode to talk about rebooting For Colored Nerds and their journey through the podcast industry. Plus, we'll listen to a few of their favourite podcasts. Featuring: For Colored Nerds, Revisionist History, Celebrity Memoir Book Club, Trapital, Food Heaven For links and more info on all the podcasts on today's show, head to http://cbc.ca/podcastplaylist.