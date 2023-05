Flags raised at city hall in Thunder Bay to mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

The date of May 17th was chosen to commemorate the World Health Organization’s decision in 1990 to declassify homosexuality as a mental disorder. Today members of the Rainbow Collective and Thunder Pride are raising the alarm over increasing levels of violence toward LGBTQ communities in Thunder Bay and across the world.