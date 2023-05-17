Many Mount Royal trails remain closed for ice storm cleanup | CBC.ca Loaded
Six weeks after the freezing rain that hit southern Quebec, hundreds of fallen or hanging branches are still strewn throughout the forest on Mount Royal, forcing the closures of all secondary trails. Daybreak's Ainslie MacLellan takes a walk on the mountain with Antonin St-Jean, head of conservation for Les Amis de la Montagne.