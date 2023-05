The Sounds Of Superior Chorus' 50th Anniversary Gala Concert

Fifty & Glitzy is taking place on June 10th at the Davinci Centre right here in Thunder Bay. Lana Bullough is the co-chair of the group's 50th anniversary committee and Pat Towell is the assistant director with the Sounds of Superior Chorus. Both came to our studio to tell us more about the milestone event with a little taste of what to expect.