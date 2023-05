Sha’Carri Richardson & Aaron Brown on top at 2023 Kip Keino Classic | Athletics North

Duration 4:19

Canada’s Aaron Brown won his first 200m men’s event of the season with a time of 20.12s, while on the women’s side, track superstar Sha’Carri Richardson seemingly jogged to a first place finish with a time of 22.08s, but her win was not without controversy. This and more in this week's Athletics North recap, hosted by Rob Pizzo.