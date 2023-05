N.S. police officers who have pulled over most impaired drivers honoured

Duration 1:37

MADD Canada has joined with police forces across Nova Scotia to honour the officers who have caught the most impaired drivers. The awards were handed out Monday at RCMP headquarters in Dartmouth. They honour the memory of Const. Heidi Stevenson, who was killed in the line of duty three years ago during the Nova Scotia mass shooting. Blair Rhodes has the story.