After setting record for living underwater, he intends to stay longer

News

Duration 0:27

Dr. Joseph Dituri, a medical researcher and diving explorer, broke the record for the longest amount of time spent living underwater, in the Jules Undersea Lodge in Key Largo, Fla. Dituri has lived 74 days in his submerged habitat, and intends to stay there until he's reached 100 days. It's part of a research project on how the human body reacts to long-term exposure to extreme pressure.