My Climate Project

Radio

Duration 48:59

Last year, Heather Kitching experienced what you might call a climate epiphany -- that moment when you're overwhelmed by the magnitude of the threat posed by climate change. She fought back against her anxiety by vowing to do everything she could to lower her carbon footprint. But it hasn't always been easy. On My Climate Project, she'll bring us along on that journey. We'll hear about her successes, her failures and her frustrations as she tries to do the right thing for the planet.