The Lakehead University Thunder Wolf Racing Team is hitting the road

News

Duration 3:22

The Lakehead University Thunder Wolf Racing Team is made up of 4th-year engineering students. They built the car from the ground up with over 8 months of work into the project. The students will set out for the Michigan International Speedway where they will put their work to the test starting tomorrow. The Society of Automotive Engineers competition is a highly scouted event where huge companies like Tesla, Audi, Ford, and GM look to find the next generation of engineers.