Content
Daybreak Montreal12:25Porchfest NDG brings music and community spirit to a balcony near you

Porchfest NDG brings music and community spirit to a balcony near you

  • 16 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 12:25

Daybreak's Sean Henry speaks with Rebecca Ugolini about Porchfest NDG, a yearly music festival raising money for community groups. Hear from musical artists Christian, Just Costa, and Hip By Proxy, as well as festival co-organizer Sarah Ring.

