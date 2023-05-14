Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

From motherhood to menopause, this Toronto lingerie company wants every woman to feel beautiful.

3 hours ago
Duration 5:03

From motherhood to menopause, this Toronto lingerie company wants every woman to feel beautiful.

  • 3 hours ago
  • News
  • Duration 5:03

Nadine Woods believes every woman deserves to feel beautiful and supported, through every age and stage of life. That’s one of the reasons she started her small lingerie company, where every piece is hand sewn in her shop in The Junction. She was inspired to start designing bras after becoming a new mom.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:58

Montreal singer makes it to Eurovision final

The National

1 day ago
Duration 1:49

Cousins Game 5 overtime winner gives Panthers series win over Maple Leafs

Hockey

2 days ago
Duration 6:09

What's behind ‘Wonderland Fight Club’ and string of teen swarmings?

The National

2 days ago
Duration 1:37

La Zarra sings for France at Eurovision — but she's still proudly Canadian

CBC News

2 days ago
Duration 2:07

Crumbling farmhouse dubbed most photographed home in Canada could be torn down

CBC News Windsor

4 days ago

now