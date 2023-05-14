From motherhood to menopause, this Toronto lingerie company wants every woman to feel beautiful. | CBC.ca Loaded
From motherhood to menopause, this Toronto lingerie company wants every woman to feel beautiful.
3 hours ago
News
Duration 5:03
Nadine Woods believes every woman deserves to feel beautiful and supported, through every age and stage of life. That’s one of the reasons she started her small lingerie company, where every piece is hand sewn in her shop in The Junction. She was inspired to start designing bras after becoming a new mom.