The owners of "Crèmerie Meetha" in Parc Extension celebrate their Asian heritage with unique ice cream flavours

Duration 12:59

With flavours like Elaichi pista (cardamom pistachio) and Madras kaapi (South Indian coffee) Crèmerie Meetha offers something a little different than the usual chocolate or vanilla ice cream. We speak with the owners, Aakruti and Deexit Patel about honouring their take on the flavours of their Indian heritage.