The owners of "Crèmerie Meetha" in Parc Extension celebrate their Asian heritage with unique ice cream flavours

All in a Weekend12:59The owners of "Crèmerie Meetha" in Parc Extension celebrate their Asian heritage with unique ice cream flavours

  • 14 hours ago
  • Radio
  • Duration 12:59

With flavours like Elaichi pista (cardamom pistachio) and Madras kaapi (South Indian coffee) Crèmerie Meetha offers something a little different than the usual chocolate or vanilla ice cream. We speak with the owners, Aakruti and Deexit Patel about honouring their take on the flavours of their Indian heritage.

now