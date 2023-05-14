How on Toronto condo development went wrong

Radio

Duration 7:52

When it was first envisioned, the CityPlace development was supposed to be 3000 condos and 1000 affordable housing units in downtown Toronto. Instead, it turned into 13,000 high-rise condos and 450 affordable homes. James White calls it a "missed opportunity." He's the author of the new book "Condoland," which explores how CityPlace transformed from its initial vision of a socially-mixed urban district into what it is today.