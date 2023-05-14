Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Cost of Living7:52How on Toronto condo development went wrong

How on Toronto condo development went wrong

  • 16 hours
  • Radio
  • Duration 7:52

When it was first envisioned, the CityPlace development was supposed to be 3000 condos and 1000 affordable housing units in downtown Toronto. Instead, it turned into 13,000 high-rise condos and 450 affordable homes. James White calls it a "missed opportunity." He's the author of the new book "Condoland," which explores how CityPlace transformed from its initial vision of a socially-mixed urban district into what it is today.

More Like This

now

now

now

Recommended for You

now

now

now

now

Trending Now

Duration 1:06

#TheMoment a young moose takes a dip in this backyard pool

The National

1 day ago
Duration 0:59

OPP commissioner says three officers were ambushed at Bourget residence

CBC News Ottawa

2 days ago
Duration 0:35

See a moose calf take a backyard dip near Shippagan

CBC News New Brunswick

2 days ago
Duration 0:40

Bourget residents react to news of early morning shooting

CBC News Ottawa

2 days ago
Duration 2:07

Crumbling farmhouse dubbed most photographed home in Canada could be torn down

CBC News Windsor

3 days ago

now