How did gum's bubble burst?

Radio

Duration 5:10

There was a time when you'd be hard-pressed to find a park bench that didn't have wads of crusty old chewing gum under it. But oh, how times have changed! Over the last decade, gum sales in Canada have dropped 20 per cent. Producer (and champion gum chewer) Danielle Nerman goes looking for what popped the bubble — on bubble gum.