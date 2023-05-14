It's home buying season — so why is there so little for sale? | CBC.ca Loaded
Duration 9:04
It's home buying season — so why is there so little for sale?
1 day
Duration 9:04
The number of homes and condos for sale in Canada is at a 20 year low. Experts say it's due to higher interest rates and homeowners digging in. I mean, why not just stay put and watch your house skyrocket in value? But increasingly, people are also pointing to a chronic supply shortage. Canada just hasn't built enough homes over the past 50 years. Producer Jen Keene looks at what it will take to catch up.