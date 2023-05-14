Why a battle over a seawall is key to the future of PEI’s crumbling shores

Radio

Duration 54:05

A dispute over a stone seawall on a public beach exposes PEI’s climate vulnerability and raises questions about natural solutions to the island’s eroding shores. CBC producer Janna Graham takes us to visit "The Wall" and learn what’s at stake as the island faces rising sea levels and more storm surges like Fiona. Next, we go down under to hear what Australia's deadly wildfires can teach us about the decision to "stay and defend" your property despite evacuation orders. Then, we tag along with a group of young people who want climate jobs and are banging down the government’s door to get them. We hear about their demands for a “Youth Climate Corps”.