Helluva Story24:39Reinvention in Montreal

Reinvention in Montreal

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • Duration 24:39

Montreal can feel like a place from a different time. A place that seems to remember the past in a different way. It’s like Montreal has this culture of reinvention, taking things that could have been forgotten, and forcing you to notice them in a new way. On this week's Helluva Story, host Falen Johnson takes a journey through Montreal, meeting a projectionist who is trying to inspire new love for the old art of projecting film. She also hears the story of a set of old church bells that have gone from ringing out over the rooftops, to resonating with listeners in a whole new way.

