What On Earth24:53Why a battle over a seawall is key to the future of P.E.I.’s crumbling shores

Why a battle over a seawall is key to the future of P.E.I.’s crumbling shores

  • 1 day
  • Radio
  • Duration 24:53

A controversial construction project on the coast of P.E.I. has been the subject of residents' ire for months, thanks to a large stone seawall that critics say severely restricts access to the public beach. Janna Graham reports.

